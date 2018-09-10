Kisumu MCAs urge for free sanitary towels in schools

Members of Kisumu County Assembly want free provision of sanitary towels for schoolgirls in the county as part of enhancing education performance.

This comes after the assembly passed a motion obligating the county government to sponsor free delivery of the towels for girls in various primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions.

While moving the motion, nominated MCA Carren Muga said there was a need to support the girls access the towels in order to keep them in school.

Muga argued that most of the girls in the county, especially those coming from a poor background, cannot sustainably afford to buy the sanitary towels, a situation which puts them in embarrassment during their menstruation period while in school.

She said the move, apart from ensuring proper sanitation for the girls, would also retain them in school hence improve on the girl-child’s education performance.

“We ask the county government to consider providing these towels to our girls free of charge. This will help eradicate cases of absenteeism by the girl-child from school during ‘the red’ days,” said Muga.

Market Milimani MCA Seth Kanga urged the county government to factor in in the next budget money for the purchase of the sanitary towels.

“This is a matter that has come up timely just before the county’s proposed projects for the new financial year are exhausted. Let the executive set aside funds to support the initiative,” said Kanga.

His Central Nyakach ward counterpart Philemon Ojuok asked the county executive to treat the matter as a priority while making budgetary allocations in the forthcoming financial year.

Temporary speaker Victor Rodgers directed that the matter be committed to the assembly committee on children, gender, culture and community services for further deliberations and action.