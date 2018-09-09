NATIONALNEWS

King’ara urges government to upgrade Ruiru hospital to Level 5

Mathew Ndung'u September 9, 2018
Ruiru MP Simon King’ara has called on the government to upgrade Ruiru hospital to Level 5 saying the current facility lacks essential services to cater for certain diseases.

Speaking at Mwihoko primary school Githurai during a Medical camp targeting children below 15 years, the MP said the constituency with a population of 600,000 people relys on Thika, Kiambu and Gatundu Level 5 hospitals for specialised treatment.

He said Githurai which carries the bulk of the constituencys population is served by Langata Health centre which should also be upgraded to Level 4.

“Affordable health which is one of the President’s 4 pillars can only be achieved through establishment of medical facilities within reach of the population” he said.

The MP also called on his constituents to register with the NHIF to lower the cost of treatment which is causing suffering to many families who cannot afford the current high cost of treatment.

He said his office through the NG-CDF will construct more dispensaries and Health Centers.

The Medical Camp where over 1 000 children were treated for various ailments was organized by the Simon Ng’ang’a King’ara Foundation, Dr Little Foundation & Kiserem Epilepsy Foundation and the University of Nairobi School of Medicine.

