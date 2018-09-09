English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Kamba MPs tell off Nairobi MCAs over threats to impeach Gov. Sonko

K24 Tv September 9, 2018
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko PHOTO/Courtesy

A section of Members of Parliament and Senators from Ukambani region and Nairobi, have come out guns blazing in defense of the embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who is facing threats of impeachment from a section of County Assembly Members.

The MCA’s claim the county chief has refused to appoint a deputy governor and is operating the county government from his rural home in Mua hills, Machakos County.

