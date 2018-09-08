Spur’s Moura wins Premier League player award for August

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has been named as the Premier League player of the month for August after a successful spell playing as a second striker.

Lucas scored twice in Spurs’ 3-0 victory against Manchester United and was a key part to their wins at the beginning of the season. Tottenham’s winning start came to an end against Watford, who have won four wins and sit level on points at the top of the table with Liverpool and Chelsea, an achievement that has seen Javi Gracia named manager of the month.

Moura has been used as a second striker by Mauricio Pochettino and has been influential in attacks by stretching defences with his pace. He joined Harry Kane up-front and formed a good partnership with the England sticker in their opening match against Newcastle, where he scored the opening goal of the game.

“I’m so happy because I know it’s not easy to win this trophy and August was a great month for me and also for the team,” said Lucas. “I share this with my team-mates and with my family and I’ll keep working because this is only the beginning.

“We have a lot more in front of us and so I need to keep working and doing my best.” Tottenham’s winning start was abruptly ended by Watford, who came from behind to win 2-1 at Vicarage Road before the international break.

Gracia’s side have benefited from Roberto Pereyra and Will Hughes’ form in midfield, as well as Troy Deeney’s aggression in attack. The team’s work rate has been particularly impressive, and Gracia is keen to ensure Watford build on their unbeaten start.

“I am very pleased,” said Gracia. “This award is a consequence of results in games we have played and that comes from the work of everyone here.

“We are a good family,” added the Spaniard. “It’s important not to look at the end of the road, but to enjoy the journey as well.”

“When you start something you must think you can do it, but it is always more difficult in reality.” “We are enjoying our work. After four games we are doing well but you must always be prepared to adapt.

“We had a good time in pre-season to get to know each other and work together. We were ready by the first game to take care of all the details that are important. “The players have worked on the details both on and off the pitch to get some advantages.” – AGENCIES