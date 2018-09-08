Kisumu league set stage for tough round of matches.

Kisumu County Basketball League enters its 20th round this weekend as gruelling playoffs battle looms. After an exhilarating 19th round, which saw shocking, upsets in the log standings big guns lock horns again in yet another battle for the title.

All Stars, Natives and Raptors as well as Vipers will be out to stop runner away leaders Challengers when the top five giants lock horns in the deciding fixtures.

Eight trams are expected to qualify for the playoffs for the 2018 edition. Homabay County, Homa Bay School will host the weekend matches .

Natives will entertain Vipers in game one while Raptors will kick off against Mbale Saints in the second game. Mbale Saints has had a rough time in the league and risk being bundled out. The playoffs will be played in second rounds before the wrap-up in December.

Wildcats take on Saints in their first game. Cats campaign this season has been a little impressive and a win in this unpredictable encounter provides a better finishing and is likely to assure them a slot in playoffs.

Vipers, need at least two wins to qualify for the playoffs in their début and will be playing themselves out to realise their bid. Resurgent Challengers will be up against Wildcats.

Challengers campaign this season has been promising and a positive outing against Wildcats is likely to boast their playoffs chances.

“The competition has been stiff this season and teams have displayed quality Basketball this year an improvement of last season and it’s still getting better and better”, said Kisumu County Basketball Chairman Erick Otieno.

