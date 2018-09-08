Handball league on after friendlies

Lake Region Handball League hits week two with scintillating pre-season friendlies. The 2018-2019 Lake Region Handball League (LRHL) season is surely promising to witness fireworks as participants leave no stone unturned in readiness for the gruelling season.

After Kanyamedha Secondary School hosted the first preseason friendlies last Saturday where six matches were played with defending champions Kanyamedha (women) and Kisumu Academy (men) starting off positively, Kisumu Polytechnic has been handed hosting rights to host this weekend’s preseason friendlies today Saturday.

A total of 25 matches have been lined up to be played with hosts Kisumu Polytechnic men, the first one to open the whole day activities with an 8am fixture against Sigalagala Institute which will pave way for a Kisumu derby pitting redhots Kirembe and Kanyamedha, then KAJ against Kisumu Saints.

The ladies friendlies will kick off at 9am with a scintillating Kisumu derby fixture between Kanyamedha and Kirembe before Sigalagala Institute tackle Kisumu Polytechnic ladies.

Kisumu Polytechnic will take on Kirembe, Sigalagala Institute face KAJ as Kanyamedha square out with Kisumu Saints in the men’s games, and an hour later, at 11am, ladies matches will see Kisumu Academy taking on Sigalagala Institute as Kanyamedha entertain Kisumu Polytechnic.

Kisumu Polytechnic and KAJ, Sigalagala Institute will taken on Kanyamedha and Kirembe face Kisumu Saints will be action for the men’s matches.

The women’s matches will resume with Kirembe taking on Kisumu Academy as Sigalagala Institute entertains Kanyamedha.

In men’s action between Kisumu Polytechnic against Kanyamedha, Kirembe against KAJ and Kisumu Saints against Sigalagala Institute and at exactly 3pm, Kirembe vs Kisumu Polytechnic and Kisumu Academy vs Kanyamedha will be in action in the ladies matches.