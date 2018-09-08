Teams jostle for points, position as Super Eight league rolls on

As the Super 8 Premier League enters the 24th round Saturday all the 16 teams taking part will be expecting to collect points to finish at a favourable spot at the end of season.

Only five points separate leaders Jericho All Stars who have accumulated 49 points from 14 wins and seven draws.

The latter are closely trailed Makadara Junior League SA with 44 points while Technical University of Kenya (TUK) come third with 42 points while Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) and defending champions Kawangware United come fourth and fifth with 37 and 35 points respectively.

Jericho under former Harambee Stars and Thika United coach James Nandwa expect to continue their stay at top and extend the gap when they invite Metro Sports at Camp Toyoyo. The former will be using the match to improve their points in order to clinch the cup that has eluded them for the past two years.

Second-place Makadara welcomes fellow rookies Rongai Youth Association (RYSA) hoping to bridge their five-point gap with leaders and try to realise their dream of lifting the coveted trophy in their first attempt. Nysa have won 13 of their matches and drawn five times.

Elsewhere, after their emphatic 2-0 win against RYSA last weekend, TUK will be playing against 10th placed leads united at Kabete Campus Ground.

Meanwhile, fresh from their 1-0 Dagoretti derby victory over Meltah Kabiria, fourth place NYSA who missed last season’s title by a whisker are determined to make things right this time round. They square it out with 8th-place Shauri Moyo Sportiff at Ngong Posta grounds.

NYSA coach Fredrick Odhiambo admits they have a lot to do if they are to realize their dream of lifting the trophy.

“I have to admit the competition is very tough. We are still in the race but the challenge lies in the upcoming matches. If we can get maximum points from the remaining games, I think we’ll be good.” Otieno said.