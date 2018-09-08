Nanyuki next stop for KNRC

Three spectator stages have been set up ahead of the Rally of Nanyuki this weekend as the Kenya National Rally Championships resumes.

The race organisers have planned two runs in the stages soon after flag off at Cedar Mall in town today morning.

Entirely the total 283.91 km event will be run on private land Of which competitive distance will be 159.36km. All trio sections of the race; Batian View 2.30km,Lolldaiga One 31.43km and Lolldaiga Two will be repeated as expressly designed by Clerk of Course.

Scrutineering of the cars and route reconnaissance took place yesterday as the top drivers landed in the town for action. Championship leaders Carl Tundo alongside navigator Tim Jessop who fell flat in recording their fourth consecutive victory of the campaign after posting solid wins in the opening three rounds will be hoping to come good.

In the last leg in Mombasa Rally on August 12, Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni won and are looking to keep up the pressure in a bid to close the gap at the top.

Nikhil Sachania who is having a splendid season so far is the sole handicapped driver in this particular competition and is expected in Nanyuki after a commendable ninth spot finish in the Coastal rally driving a renovated Mitsubishi Lancer partnered by Alfir Khan as co-driver.

Carl Tundo leads the series with 118 points followed by Kabras Rally-sponsored pair of Baldev Chager (96 points) and Onkar Rai (79 points). Rai will be cruising on a Skoda Fabia R5 while veteran Baldy will be on his famed Mitsubishi Evo X monster in terrain that favours him.

Former multiple winner of the KNRC and Safari Rally titles Ian Duncan, missed out of the Mombasa Rally. It is hoped the famous rally driver is expected to return to action as well and should add an interesting mix given his experience and route familiarity. He might also be joined in the fray by Karan Patel Patel who took part in last weekend’s Tanzania Rally.

On the roster in what is expected to be thrilling is former national champions Manvir Baryan and Jasmeet Chana on a Skoda R5 and EvoX rides respectively.