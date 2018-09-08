Ushuru, KCB face formidable NSL fixtures

Ushuru and KCB have considerable easy fixtures as the Round 32 of action comes through this weekend in the National Super League (NSL).

Leaders Western Stima has a date with destiny when they face tricky Kenya Police at Karuturi Grounds Sunday. Paul Ogai will want victory to ensure his four point gap at the apex is maintained. Second placed Nairobi Stima on 61 points will hope their counterparts falter to edge near if they win over lowly GFE 105.

“These are crucial times and we must be fully alert. This match for us will be a big test and I want the boys to keep fighting,” coach Ogai told People Sport.

Separated by a single point, the former Premiership sides will be keen to secure victories in a bid to close the gap between them and the leading pack. Both have played 29 matches but share also the poor tag of leaking defences having conceded 20 goals apiece.

At the midweek matches, the taxmen struggled against Kisumu All Stars before finally winning 3-2 at Moi Stadium to push them to 58 points while the bankers unfortunately lost 2-1 to Western Stima at the same venue.

The taxmen under Ken Kenyatta will be hoping for no more mishaps when they face relegation threatened Migori Youth currently on 17th spot in the log. Just straight of losing 1-0 away to Modern Coast midweek, the border side will be hoping to create an upset at their backyard in Awendo Green Stadium at 1500hrs.

KCB on their part will start their journey post-John Kamau who was axed Thursday by the club management. Former striker and current assistant coach Elvis Ayany will take over the reins in acting capacity until the end of season. The bankers will be up against a gritty Kisumu All Stars on Monday afternoon at Camp Toyoyo with Ayany keen to open his account in management with a solid display.