Battle lines drawn for Dala Sevens

Battle lines have been drawn ahead of this weekend’s Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit, the Silverstone Dala Sevens taking place at the ASK Mamboleo Showground, Kisumu on September 8-9, the penultimate round of the 2018 series campaign.

Mainly four teams are in the race for the overall series title, rising stakes high with eyes on series leaders Menengai Cream Homeboyz, considering a slump in their last round, the Mombasa Driftwood Sevens.

Dala Sevens was first played in Kisumu in 2003, proving a decisive round of the circuit and Homeboyz, the two-time Dala Sevens champions (2016-2017) seek to make amends throwing their commanding lead away in Mombasa to successfully defend their Dala Sevens for third time in a row, a fete that will make them the first team to win three consecutive cup titles on the trot in Kisumu.

At stake for the deejays is that they need to win the circuit to enhance their chance to win the 2018 overall title when the series culminate in Nairobi next weekend during the Christie Sevens. Any slip off could see their incredible start to campaign where they won the first three rounds cup titles in Nakuru Prinsloo Sevens, Sepetuka Sevens in Eldoret and Kabeberi Sevens in Machakos go up in smoke.

As Homeboyz plot to regroup, close overall title challengers, Stanbic Mwamba RFC will be the hungrier side as they seek to win their first series title after coming short thrice losing in the cup finals and want a return to the cup final for the fourth time in five outings and closer to lift the trophy the expense of Homeboyz and run away with the overall gong.

Third on the log and title contenders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be strategising to break their semi-final hoodoo and at least make it to the cup finals for the first time this season.

Driftwood Sevens champions Top Fry Nakuru who are lying fourth on the series, will be eager to build on their recent good run that saw them reach the Kabeberi Sevens and subsequent Driftwood victory. Another title in Kisumu will keep their hopes of clinching the overall title.

The top four teams will be the centre of attractions for Kisumu rugby fans where Top Fry Nakuru are seeded top in Pool A alongside fast maturing and impressive Resolution Kisii, Kenya Harlequins and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

Stanbic Mwamba heads Pool B which also features, Menengai Oilers, Resolution Impala and Blak Blad as KCB, last year’s overall winners Kabras Sugar, Northern Suburbs and Mean Machine face each other in Pool C while series leaders Menengai Cream Homeboyz are grouped in Pool D alongside Nondescripts, hosts Silverstone Kisumu and MKU Thika.

Homeboyz lead the overall series standings with 81 points, followed by Mwamba (70 points), KCB third on the log with 66 points and Topfry Nakuru, fourth place with 63 points. Mathematically, any of them can win the 2018 overall series title.