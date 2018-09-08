People Daily

Road king ruling over 12 corners of South C

Cynthia Mukanzi September 8, 2018
For sure Mfalme has that intimidating but colourful look.

I really like the colours on this Telaviv Sacco jav. Mfalme, which plies the CBD-South C route, has such attractive hues with miniature graffiti images at the front, rear and on the driver’s door.

The comfy interior, which was designed by Moha Grafix, wears a cool red and black outlook. And what is a nganya without a sound system and some terrific TV screens to top up the look.

Mfalme packs up four screens that reels out music videos and a sound system installed by Banita Sounds. Its body is designed with simplicity that edges it from other matatus within Telaviv Sacco.

