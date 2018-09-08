Silver lining after bullying in school

Matilda Nzioki

Stacy Wangui, a 17-year-old model, flew the Kenyan flag high after taking second place at the just concluded Few Next Face Africa 2018 competition. Stacy was among 10 finalists who competed for the title at the event held on Sunday, September 2 at Grand Palace hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dotain Yeshitela from Ethiopia trumped other finalists to win the international competition, taking home Sh200,000, three years modelling contract with Few Models and IMG Models Worldwide (France, Italy, UK, US and Australia).

Stacy attributed her passion for modelling to her journey of self-discovery, which made her accept herself after being bullied through primary school, forcing her to be home-schooled.

She found her purpose in life, which led her to become more confident and comfortable in her own skin and got her to the second best position of Few’s Next Face 2018. Stacy is currently signed with Mochez Models in Kenya.

Mochez is a modeling and casting agency based in Nairobi. Started in 2009 by Dorothy Oliech to train dancers and models, it has since grown into a casting agency that includes actors of all ages.

IMG Models Worldwide is an international agency dealing in talent discovery and model management. Founded by legendary sports agent Mark McCormack, the management organisation’s offices are located in six cities: New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Milan, and Sydney. IMG Models has worked with renowned supermodels and fashion icons such as Kate Moss and Alek Wek.

Nigeria’s Few Model Management is a high fashion modelling and scouting agency founded by Bolajo Fawehinmi, who discovered Nigerian top models Eniola Abioro and Ayobami Okekunle.