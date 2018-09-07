English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Fuel crisis : Prices remain unchanged despite court order

K24 Tv September 7, 2018
2,495 Less than a minute

Fuel prices remained high despite yesterday’s high court order suspending the implementation of the 16% value added tax on petroleum products with a several petrol stations remaining dry after failing to receive fresh supplies.
This as deputy president William Ruto once again assured the country that the executive and legislature are working to ensure an amicable solution to the stalemate that has sparked off a fuel crisis across the country.

Show More

Related Articles

September 8, 2018
2,447

DNA, used condoms analysis key to uncover Sharon killers

September 8, 2018
2,450

Ditch outdated culture, DP tells Kuria community

September 8, 2018
2,454

Rise up, compete for political positions, Raila urges women

September 7, 2018
2,524

2 people killed, 13 hospitalized in fresh violence at Ngoben

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.