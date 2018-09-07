English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Fuel crisis : Prices remain unchanged despite court order
Fuel prices remained high despite yesterday’s high court order suspending the implementation of the 16% value added tax on petroleum products with a several petrol stations remaining dry after failing to receive fresh supplies.
This as deputy president William Ruto once again assured the country that the executive and legislature are working to ensure an amicable solution to the stalemate that has sparked off a fuel crisis across the country.