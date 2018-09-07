I respect Nairobi MCAs decisions, but keep off my private life – Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday said that irate Members of County Assembly have a right to demand for a Deputy Governor replacement.

However, Sonko said, they should keep off his private life as prerequisite to demand for the vacant position to be filled.

Sonko’s deputy Polycarp Igathe resigned in January citing indifferences with the Governor.

The Governor nominated Nairobi lawyer Miguna Miguna, who was deported to Canada, but the MCAs rejected his nomination.

He said the first Supreme Court advisory on nomination of a deputy governor was not clear on the next step, if a nominee is rejected by the County Assembly.

Speaking on Friday during the third anniversary of his late father Mzee Gideon Mbuvi Kioko at his Mua Hills Home in Machakos County, Sonko said he’s determined to fill the vacant post, but in accordance to the law.

“I nominated lawyer Miguna Miguna as my deputy, but the Nairobi City County Assembly rejected his nomination. I’ll now move to the Supreme Court for advisory on the next step even as I continue to consult my Jubilee Party leaders on shortlisted candidates for the post,” said Sonko while addressing the media at Mua Hills residence.

At the same time, the Governor downplayed demands by a section of Nairobi MCAs, who want him to stop residing at his Mua Hills home.