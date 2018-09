In what may reminiscent of the biblical David vs Goliath story residents of Miriki village in Igembe north Meru county, woke up to a rare incident, after a lion that has been terrorising them for a long time was strangled to death by a cow that it had intended to feed on.

The lion is said to have been choked by a rope used to tether the cow as it struggled to free itself from the grip of the wild animal.