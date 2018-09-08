Stem-winding Naivasha

Enashipai Resort & Spa in Naivasha has always been a lot like a village rumour to me. I have heard a lot about it, but I hadn’t come across someone to put it in black and white for me about the place.

I know you might be wondering why and how at this age, when almost all the information about people and places is found online. But I am one of those people who still believe in ‘seeing is believing’, so I treat anything found online with some pinch of skeptisis m.

Recently I was lucky to be part of a group that was travelling to spend a night at Enashipai. I was informed about the trip five days in advance and I instantly became anxious.

On the material day, I was up by 5am; the anxiety had taken real effect on me, taking into account we were scheduled to depart from Nairobi at 11am. When the journey finally kicked off about five hours later, excitement and laughter was written all over our faces. The weather in the city was gloomy that morning, but did nothing to dampen our spirits.

We arrived at the resort at around 2:30pm, as sunny conditions welcomed us to Naivasha. I have to say that I was swept off my feet by the first impression I got about the hotel.

Firstly, the open fields around the property guaranteed unobstructed 360-degree views of the breathtaking landscape. From our rooms and balconies, the unmatched view of Lake Naivasha was simply exhilarating.

Since lunch period was almost lapsing, we were requested to take our lunch before freshening up, as the hotel staff took our luggage to our respective rooms after the check-in.

After lunch we were allowed few minutes to freshen up before embarking on an excursion. This was the part that I enjoyed the most. We gathered at the shores of the lake for a boat ride. A short boat trip from the mainland out into Lake Naivasha gives you access to the unique Crescent Island Wildlife Sanctuary.

The flat terrain makes it easy for walkers of all abilities to enjoy everything on offer. From a distance we could spot giraffes wander among the acacia, buffaloes wallow in the swamps while Colobus monkeys called from the treetops. All the while, humongous hippos slept the day away in the shallows. What a breathtaking sight!

Among the resident birds found in the island are fish eagles, ospreys, lily-trotters, black crakes and a variety of herons. The sanctuary is also home to Maasai giraffe, zebra, dik dik, steenbok, impala and gazelles. Since it was in the evening, our tour guide warned us that buffalos could attack us if we moved any closer. So, we kept a safe distance.

Time seemed to fly and our guide soon asked us to head back to the boats. While our hearts wanted to stay in the magical place for some more time, the passing of time compelled us to step back into the boats and head back to the resort. All we could take with us were wishes to visit Crescent Island again.

Later that night, we enjoyed having a sip around a bonfire, as we shared stories on varied topics. This felt so refreshing. However, the hotel could do some justice for visitors by bettering the lighting along the footpaths, especially around the lakeside bar. Generally, I can describe my stay at Enashipai Resort & Spa as memorable, and from that experience, I can recommend it to friends and family.