Piece of H_Art

It was an awesome evening of fun as the incredible H_Art the Band took over the stage during the Showcase Wednesday at Alliance Française in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The event provides a small intimate setting for music and poetry collaborations to get exposure and build audiences.

The band, which has been missing from the limelight for a while, serenaded hundreds of their fans with their tunes such as Nikikutazama, Uliza Kiatu, Baby Love, Masheesha and Ready, among others.

Speaking to PD Wikendi, one of the group’s members, Wachira Gatama, said the band has been busy at work for its forthcoming album.

“We’ve not been sleeping, per se. We are working for our new album, so kazi ni mingi sana. Tonight we are particularly grateful to connect with our young fans, who came out in large numbers to show us love and support,” he said.