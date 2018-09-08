NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Ditch outdated culture, DP tells Kuria community

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Kuria community to discard outdated cultural practices that impede development.

 He regretted that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), cattle rustling and witchcraft were still rampant, thus slowing development in the region.  

Addressing wananchi at Kegonga grounds in Kuria East, Migori county, on Friday, the Deputy President urged residents to take the education of their children seriously, and desist from retrogressive cultural practices.

 “The current situation in Kenya is competition about education, technology and development. FGM, cattle rusting and witchcraft have no room in this era. Instead, let us  focus on activities that can make us prosper,” said  Ruto.

 He urged residents to exploit the many opportunities in the education sector, where the government had put about 30 per cent of its total budget.

Ruto  said the development agenda for the area was  on course, citing improvement of roads, equipping of health and technical institutions as well as connecting houses to electricity.

 The Deputy President said Sh3.5 billion would be used to tarmac the 75-kilometre Isebania-Kehancha-Kegonga- Ongata Baragoi-Lolgorian road.      

