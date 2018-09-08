DNA, used condoms analysis key to uncover Sharon killers

Investigations into the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno may take longer as detectives probing the death are set to conduct DNA tests on the foetus and analyse condoms found at the scene of crime.

A source familiar with the ongoing probe Friday disclosed that samples taken from the used condoms found at the scene and the foetus will be crucial in arresting the culprits.

At the time of her death, Sharon was seven months pregnant.

Investigators are also said to have taken samples from Sharons’ finger nails as they contained what they believe are samples from her killers’s skin.

“It appeared like she struggled with the killers, her nails looked like they had scratched someone, this could give clues on who she was struggling with,” said the source, adding that Sharon’s murder was meticulously planned and executed.

Meanwhile, pathologists led by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted postmortem on the body of Sharon which had extensive knife wounds, which investigators suspect were inflicted using a “big butchery knife.”

Sharon’s abdomen was also slit open, the foetus stabbed several times. Close relatives led by Sharon’s mother Melinda Auma were at the mortuary for the postmortem.

At Sharon’s home, tragedy struck again after her aunt died when she heard of the student’s death. Debora Ogweno, 44, died at her home in Kokuro village in Awendo at 1am on Friday.

Family spokesman Joshua Okong’o, who is the elder brother to Sharon’s mother, said Ogweno, who was traumatised by the news, fainted and died.

“I was informed early to today that Debora had died and this resulted from trauma over information about Sharon’s death. Her body was taken to Rapcom mortuary in Awendo town,” he said.

Speaking Friday at Magare village in Homa Bay town, Okong’o said Sharon was married to a secondary school teacher and had three children.

“Let it be clear that Sharon was a married lady. It was out of the marriage that she got the three children. The 26-year-old lady died while expecting her fourth child,” he said.

It was not clear whether Sharon and her husband were still together at the time of her death. But her mother said the student lived with her.

“Sharon was not used to coming home late. That is why I was disturbed by her absence and also the fact that call to her phone were not going through at 8pm after telling me that she was meeting Michael Onyamo,” she said.

The family also accused the media and politicians of blowing the matter out of proportion with Okong’o accusing politicians of organising demonstration in the area.

“Let politicians and the media go slow in this matter. We don’t want the information to continue hurting this family because we are already bereaved,” said Okong’o.