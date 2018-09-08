Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Beka: I didn’t copy Diamond, its just fashion

Manuel Ntoyai September 8, 2018
2,450 Less than a minute
Beka and Diamond Platnumz.

This week, Wasafi Classic Baby CEO and Bongo music star, Diamond Platnumz, posted on his social media pages a couple of pictures showing his new hairstyle, a combination of braids and dreadlocks.

As bizarre as it seemed, a number of Kenyan artistes were quick to copy the Kwangwaru hit-maker, with singers Willy Paul and Beka the Boy having since changed their hairstyles. This invited a lot of backlash from a cross-section of Kenyans who branded the two mere copycats.

“This is just fashion and some of us did it earlier than him, but you media people are saying otherwise because it is Diamond. We should stop looking at Kenyan acts as copycats,” an angry Beka told PD Wikendi.

According to him, his locks extensions saw him part with over Sh30,000. He also took the time to rebuff homophobe claims associated with the fashion style.

“I am surprised that people would turn this amazing fashion style and bring in their prejudiced allegations. We are entertainers and people should stop reading much into such things,” he added.

Show More

Related Articles

September 8, 2018
2,445

Handball league on after friendlies

September 8, 2018
2,449

France and Germany draw Nations League opener

September 8, 2018
2,443

Tropical adoration

September 8, 2018
2,444

Meet MAX P.I.D – musician

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also

Close