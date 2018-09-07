English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Sharon murder probe : Chief Gov’t pathologist to lead postmortem exercise this afternoon

K24 Tv September 7, 2018
2,486

A post mortem on the body of the slain Rongo university student  the late Sharon Otieno is currently underway  even as detectives probing the matter are said to be homing in on the key suspects.

According to police spokesman Charles Owino, the autopsy is part of investigations into the murder of the 26 year-old student who was abducted alongside nation correspondent barack Oduor who survived after jumping off a moving vehicle.

