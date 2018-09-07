English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Murang’a land saga : Samuru/Gituto shareholders call for probe into sale of 310 acre farm

K24 Tv September 7, 2018
The shareholders of Samuru Gituto farm in Murang’a county are calling on the government to probe afresh the farm directors who are alleged to have fraudulently sold off 310 acres of land without their consent in 2009.

The acting chair John Kuria Njuguna accused the late assistant minister of cooperatives and former Embakasi Member of Parliament David Mwenye for allegedly conspiring with the said directors to sell their parcel of land in Samuru village in Gatanga.

Kuria claims the directors forged letters of cooperative officers and sold the prime land.

