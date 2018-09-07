The intrigue of interior designers

Among the consultants that you require when constructing your house, I find the interior designer most intriguing. And this is not to say that I undermine the work of any other learned fellow in the team because we definitely need their collective effort in realising a building with integrity and within budget. It’s just that the interior designer touches the heart more than the others.

What the architect and the engineers do is deliver a very functional structure, but the interior designer will transform and give character to the structure. This, therefore, means that an interior designer will only work on a standing structure and doesn’t meddle with the foundations or the roof of the building. They come after all others have done their work.

So the interior designer is studying the internal space of a building and is thinking of the colour coordination, furniture layout and the type of finishes. She looks at the walls and wonders how to marry their character with that of the seat and that of the table and not forgetting the ceiling. She leaves nothing to chance, nothing untouched, the intent is to create a beautiful space both inside and outside.

You see why I say the interior designer does an awesome job? I say their job is almost emotional, the sort that a fashion designer or a make-up artist can only understand. Ever seen the make-up artist at work? They are so intense, and consumed into what they are working on they will notice even the slightest spec on a face.

I guess this is why interior designers are best placed to deliver these single dwelling units for a family in Kitengela or Runda for that matter. Beyond delivering the functional structure addressing how big and how many the rooms are, it gets tricky for other consultants to finish the project satisfactorily. The reason is that there is often a slight deviation between each home, which serves as the ultimate nest for a particular family and similarly the emotional investments in the project are unique to each project.

Such projects will often be characterised by endless trips to Tile and Carpet to choose the bathroom tiles, because the wife will say she is not completely sold on the choice they made the previous week. This naturally thrills an interior designer whose goal is to deliver the most emotionally satisfying house to the client. –The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]