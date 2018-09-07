Greenpark houses are safe and habitable

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Eight houses that were earmarked for demolition at Green Park estate in Athi River by Water Resource Management Authority have been declared safe and habitable by the authority.

This is after the authority revisited the place and took new measurements that show that the houses are not on riparian land as purported earlier. The new measurements show that those houses are 38 metres away from the river.

A spot-check by People Daily revealed that out of the eight houses which were affected, four are already occupied by the previous owners while the rest were vacated and owners shifted to different houses after the March incident.

“As you can see some of affected families are back to their original houses and the marks have been removed. This is a clear indication that the houses are safe,” said Superior Homes Sales and Marketing Manager Nicholus Njogu.

He revealed that as a way of ensuring such will never be experienced again, the company (Superior Homes Kenya) is erecting a dyke as a mitigation measure.

“We will continue to help those affected until they are back to their normal lives. We want to tell the public that the cause of over flooding was not because the houses are on riparian land, but because there was on-going construction along the river ,which had been abandoned forcing the floods to divert to that estate,” he added.

Warma had ordered for the demolition of those houses a few months after the houses were submerged by flood waters when nearby Stony River Athi burst its banks.

In May, the authority issued residents of the estate with a 21-day notice to vacate their homes on grounds that they were on riparian land. However, Machakos High Court stopped the authority from demolishing the said units.