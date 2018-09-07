NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Former minister Muga dead

George Kebaso September 7, 2018
2,420 Less than a minute

George Kebaso @Morarak

Former assistant minister, Prof Ouma Muga is dead. Prof Muga, who once served as President Daniel arap Moi’s speechwriter, died yesterday at Kikuyu  Hospital after  a long illness.

In July this year, it was reported that the politician was ailing at the hospital in Kiambu county.

The condition of the former Rangwe MP and assistant minister for Propaganda and National Guidance drew  the sympathy of the public.

“Kenya has turned its back to such a genius and no one is ready to put such brains into good use. As usual, we are waiting for them to die and then celebrate them,” one said on social media.

Ouma caused an uproar in 2006 at a funeral in Kochia in Homa Bay county, when he declared that  Raila Odinga would never be president of Kenya.

This sparked a wave of uproar among Raila’s supporters with the then chairman of Luo Council of Elders branding him a “mad man”.

Show More

Related Articles

September 7, 2018
2,421

Agency wants accounts freezing order extended

September 7, 2018
2,422

State awards Sh15 billion roads tender

September 7, 2018
2,420

Duo assume responsibility of leading Kenya past Ghana

September 7, 2018
2,423

Athletes from continental athletics champiosnhips converge in Czech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.