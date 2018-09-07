Former minister Muga dead

George Kebaso @Morarak

Former assistant minister, Prof Ouma Muga is dead. Prof Muga, who once served as President Daniel arap Moi’s speechwriter, died yesterday at Kikuyu Hospital after a long illness.

In July this year, it was reported that the politician was ailing at the hospital in Kiambu county.

The condition of the former Rangwe MP and assistant minister for Propaganda and National Guidance drew the sympathy of the public.

“Kenya has turned its back to such a genius and no one is ready to put such brains into good use. As usual, we are waiting for them to die and then celebrate them,” one said on social media.

Ouma caused an uproar in 2006 at a funeral in Kochia in Homa Bay county, when he declared that Raila Odinga would never be president of Kenya.

This sparked a wave of uproar among Raila’s supporters with the then chairman of Luo Council of Elders branding him a “mad man”.