County sued over water tariffs

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Water Service Regulatory board has sued the County Government of Murang’a for reviewing water tariffs. According to the regulatory board, the mandate of formulating a National Water Resource Strategy, recommending tariffs to county water service providers falls under it.

Murang’a South Water and Sanitation Company, Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company, Kahuti Water and Sanitation Company, Gatamathi Water and Sanitation Company have been named as interested parties in the suit.

It accuses the Mwangi wa Iria-led administration of undermining its authority when it published a gazette notice informing residents that the water tariffs provided by the interest parties had been adjusted.

Through their lawyer Jotham Okome, the board argues that the county government has no powers to change and adjust water tariffs downwards or otherwise without their approval.