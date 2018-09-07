Agency wants accounts freezing order extended

Assets Recovery Agency has filed an application at the Anti-Corruption Court seeking an extension of an order freezing bank accounts belonging to some of National Youth Service (NYS) suspects and companies linked to the Sh8 billion scam.

In an affidavit by Frederick Musyoki attached to Assets Recovery Agency, the agency wants the orders earlier issued by a Magistrate court extended for another 90 days on grounds that the directive has elapsed, adding that there is apprehension that the money held in 11 accounts at Equity Bank may be withdrawn and spent.

According to the court documents, some of the entities that received funds from NYS were bank accounts held in the name of suspended Youth Affairs Principal secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo ( Lilian Wanja Muthoni /Sahara Consultants).

“We urge the court to grant Assets Recovery Agency another 90 days to investigate and freeze the accounts of the eleven suspects and companies,” says Musyoki.

Among the suspects who the agency is seeking extension of freezing their accounts are of PS Omollo, James Thuita Nderitu, Lidi holding Limited, Amerri traders, Interscpoe techand services , Flagstone mechants company Ltd and Elly supplies.

Musyoki wants the court orders served to the manager Equity Bank Limited Head Office Nairobi compelling the officcer to avail to the applicants certified copies of account opening documents, cheques and RTGS instructions statements of account for the period between January 1, 2015 to date.

The agency moved to the Anti-Corruption court after their extension petition was declined on August 29 by a lower court for lack of jurisdiction.