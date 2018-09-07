Elachi impeached over abuse of office claims

Mercy Salisi and Murimi Mutiga @PeopleDailyKe

Jubilee and Nasa members of the Nairobi County Assembly yesterday closed ranks to impeached Speaker Beatrice Elachi who they accused of abuse of office and sabotage of Assembly operations.

The MCAs amended several sections of the Standing Order to shorten the impeachment process and minimise the possibility of being taken to court for not following the correct procedure in ousting the Speaker.

Moving the motion, Waithaka MCA and a member of the Public Accounts Committee Anthony Kiragu accused Elachi of quoting in excess of Sh25 million in the purchase of the Speaker’s residence which was valued at Sh100 million.

They claim Elachi interfered, influenced and even threatened staff to award the tender to her close relative. This, they said, amounts to conflict of interest and violation of Chapter Six of the Constitution on responsibilities of leadership.

They also claim that the Speaker, sabotaged, undermined and unilaterally undertook the functions of the County Assembly Service Board contrary to Section 12 of the County Governments Act.

But in a quick rejoinder Elachi linked her troubles to a well orchestrated plan by some Jubilee officials. Elachi said yesterday that she was being fought by undisclosed forces within the party and asked the outfit to stop inciting Nairobi MCAs against her.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing Arid and Semi Arid Areas forum in Malindi, she claimed that the party had forced some of the MCAs to sign impeachment motion against her terming the move as “unfortunate”.

“I want to tell political parties and especially Jubilee Party, that it will be unfair to threaten MCAs to sign the impeachment motion. They have threatened to de-whip those MCA who refuse to sign the motion,” said Elachi.

She denied having interest in the Sh150 million tender for the acquisition of the Speaker’s residence as claimed.

“I have no any interest in any tender as claimed. I have given the MCAs the respect they deserve, but they should stop using the travel as a tokenism, “ Elachi added.

The speaker claimed that there has been a series of night meetings chaired by Jubilee officials in different hotels within Nairobi to plan her removal from office.

“What they need to do is to write me a letter asking for my resignation instead of threatening MCAs to remove me,” she added.

According to the MCAs, the speaker unilaterally appointed accounting officers without consulting the board.

They further accused Elachi of spending taxpayers money amounting to Sh550,000 to travel to Dubai to be awarded a honorary degree by the London Graduate School.