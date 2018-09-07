Lobby condemns abduction of journalist

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) has condemned the abduction of Barrack Oduor, a Nation Media Group reporter. Consequently, the federation has urged authorities to ensure safety of journalists.

“The Government should ensure those implicated in the suspected abduction are brought to book and punished accordingly,” said FAJ president Abdulwaheed Odusile.

On Monday, Oduor was abducted alongside a female university student whom was unfortunately killed but he managed to escape by jumping out of a moving vehicle.

Oduor had received a call inviting him to a meeting in a hotel in Rongo town in neighbouring Migori county.

He was reportedly lured into a car by the abductors and had to struggle to jump out of the moving car when he realised that he was being subdued.

He was injured and rushed to Agakhan Hospital in Kisumu where he was treated and discharged. Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and the Kenya Correspondents Association (KCA), the Kenyan affiliates of FAJ, have also condemned the brutal and criminal act and urged the government to take action.

In line with the abduction, Michael Oyamo, the personal assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado was arrested on Tuesday for questioning.

“ FAJ joins KUJ and KCA to condemn the impunity for violence against journalists in Kenya and calls on the government to ensure the safety of journalists, and end the impunity for crimes against journalists,” said the Federation in a press statement.

“FAJ urges President Uhuru Kenya to support the establishment of a national mechanism to monitor the safety of journalist in Kenya to deter and prevent attacks on journalists and protect them in the course of their work as outlined by the African Union in the Declaration of principles of freedom of expression in Africa.”