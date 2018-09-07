Rowing body boss sues Sports Registra

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Kenya Rowing and Canoe Association secretary general James Mweu Maingi has moved to court seeking orders restraining Sports Registrar from issuing registration certificate to his rivals.

He claims Registrar Rose Wasike erred in appointing Richard Olakhi and Seifudin Patwa as chairman and secretary general of the association, respectively on grounds that none of them was elected.

Maingi argues that he was picked secretary general on March 2 2015 in elections supervised by the Kenya National Sports Council.

In April 2015, the Registrar wrote to him informing him that she was in the process of analysing the application of Olakhi and Patwa. This prompted him to move to Sports Disputes Tribunal and the Registrar was ordered to fast track and expedite registration of the association and other sports organisation that were not registered within 60 days.

Maingi wants the two restrained from transacting any business on behalf of the association pending the hearing and determination of the application.