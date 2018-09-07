Uphold integrity to tame exam cheats, invigilators told

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Education officials have urged supervisors and invigilators to uphold professionalism in the upcoming national examinations.

Nakuru County education director Isaac Atebe said all stakeholders must work with integrity to curb exam malpractice. He warned that any examiner caught abetting cheating will be dealt with firmly.

“We want to make sure Nakuru county delivers credible examinations results and all stakeholders must work together to achieve that goal,” he told a stakeholders meeting in Nakuru yesterday.

Some schools in the county were caught up in cheating claims last year.

“Last year, we had some issues of exam malpractices but we will ensure it is not repeated,” said Atebe, adding that the ministry had met stakeholders in the six sub-counties.

Last year, St Threresa Girls Senior School was among those deregistered by the Education ministry over exams malpractices in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

The meeting, Atebe said, is part of a wider government campaign to seal all loopholes for cheating before KSCE and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams kick off.

Kenya National Examinations Council official Wilson Chelimo said the council has put in place tight measures to ensure the examinations are credible. He said the sensitisation of supervisors is being conducted across the country.

Rongai Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita said security will be beefed up during the examinations period to avoid disruptions.

The meeting comes barely two days after Knec warned that schools caught in cheating will be closed down.