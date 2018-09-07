Chinese man in racial slur arrested, deported

Mathew Ndung’u and agencies @PeopleDailyKe

The government yesterday arrested and deported a Chinese businessman after a video of him making a string of racist remarks went viral on social media.

Immigration Principal secretary Gordon Kihalangwa said last evening that Liu Jiaqi had been deported over a racial slur in which he referred to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans as “monkeys”.

“Liu Jiaqi, a Chinese National who was arrested due to his racism remarks has been deported,” the Immigration Department wrote on its Twitter account.

Liu is one of managers of Sonlink K Limited, a Chinese-owned enterprise that sells motorcycles in Ruiru. In the short clip, which sparked fury among Kenyans, the motorcycle dealer is engaged in an argument with his employee over unclear matter. He vows to fire the employee who challenges his view of Kenyans.

“Everyone, every Kenyan… like a monkey (sic) even Uhuru Kenyatta. All of them,” says Liu.

When the employee challenges Liu to “go back to China” if he doesn’t like Kenya and her people, he makes it clear he is in the country for money.

“Why are you coming to do business in Kenya if we are black and poor, why is it that you need our money?” the employee asks, to which Liu responds: “Money is important to me.”

Kenyans on social media reacted angrily to the video, piling pressure on the government to deport the Chinese and other foreigners of his ilk.

And the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi issued a statement condemning Liu’s remarks, saying they do not represent the views of the Chinese people towards Kenyans.

“The Chinese Embassy always requires the Chinese companies and individuals to abide by the local law, stay and work legally in Kenya, making positive contribution to the friendship and cooperation between China and Kenya,” the consulate said in a statement.

The Sonlink company in Ruiru, remained closed the entire day.

Workers in adjacent businesses described the Chinese boss as “very arrogant” with a penchant of firing Kenyan workers.

“Currently, there are totally new faces after other workers were fired. The CEO is very arrogant and sometimes goes physical on workers who seem to defy his orders,” they said.

The incident comes in the wake of surge in reports of Chinese workers racially abusing locals.

Three years ago a Chinese restaurant was closed down by authorities and the owner charged for operating a “no blacks” policy after 5pm.

Earlier this year, Kenyans workers in the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway alleged racism and discrimination by Chinese staff and managers.

However, the government dismissed allegations.