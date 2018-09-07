Dj Krowbar and wife celebrate nine years of marriage.

It’s nine years since celebrated gospel deejay Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba exchanged their marriage vows. And their love is still strong.

The DJ who’s currently based in South Africa wrote a heart-warming message to his wife. “When we find love a couple of things cascade.

It stops being a feeling and becomes a decision… Loving this girl has brought out nothing less but miracles in our lives. The best being, I am a better human being than I was when I met you… Happy Anniversary my love, to many more years ahead. I will marry you again!’’ Dj Krowbar posted.

His wife was not left behind. “… Despite of all the ups and downs, I will still say yes to you my (love) again and again… I am looking forward to spending more great years by your side my king. Happy anniversary to us,’’ she posted.