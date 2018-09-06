MCAs vote to impeach Nairobi County Assembly speaker

Nairobi county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi has been ousted from office after MCAs unanimously voted to have her impeached on grounds of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The MCAs amended key sections of the standing orders to shorten the process of her removal after pressuring Elachi to step aside failure to which she would be impeached.

Elachi however says her ouster has been orchestrated by a section of Jubilee Party officials and has moved to court to block the process.