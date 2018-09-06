English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MCAs vote to impeach Nairobi County Assembly speaker

K24 Tv September 6, 2018
spika wa bunge la Nairobi Beatrice Elachi

Nairobi county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi has been ousted from office after MCAs unanimously voted  to have her impeached on grounds of abuse of office and gross misconduct.
The MCAs amended key sections of the standing orders to shorten the process of her removal after pressuring Elachi to step aside failure to which she would be impeached.
Elachi however says her ouster has been orchestrated by a section of Jubilee Party officials and has moved to court to block the process.

