KenGen pens deal to build extra 83MW power plant

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc (KenGen) has completed plans for extension of the existing Olkaria I units four and five geothermal power plants and has now engaged Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese firm, to implement unit six with an installed capacity of 83 megawatts (MW).

The project will be financed through the balance of funds saved from the completed Olkaria 280MW geothermal project under the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) facility. Implementation of the project is in line with KenGen’s long-term strategy for ensuring sustainable supply of renewable energy in support of the government’s Big Four agenda.

The power plant is expected to add green energy to the national grid by the year 2021 in a move geared towards further boosting the country’s installed electricity capacity under the government’s Least Cost Power Development Plan (LCPDP) 2017-2035.

While announcing the new development, KenGen Managing director and Chief executive, Rebecca Miano (pictured) said the 83MW Olkaria I unit six project was also part of KenGen’s 10-year strategic plan.

“Additionally, our objective is to create value for shareholders by providing sufficient return through delivery of a return on invested capital and supplying affordable electricity from renewable sources,” she added.

At the end of 2016-2017 financial year, the firm had installed capacity of 1,631MW. The company’s leading energy type is hydro (818MW) followed by geothermal at 534MW, thermal at 253.5MW and wind at 25.5MW