Kenya wins UK’s support for oceans summit

The bilateral trade relations between Kenya and UK has gone a notch higher with the latter extending £250,000 (Sh32.6 million) towards the design and delivery of the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference scheduled to be held in the country in November.

The announcement was made during British Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent visit to Kenya.May who led a 29-member delegation of business executives, said trade links between UK and Nairobi will continue to be strengthened to enhance economic partnerships, adding that many investors from her country have an appetite for investing in Kenya.

As part of the discussions between May and her host, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the UK government promise to also send marine expertise to the first-ever major oceans conference to take place in Africa. Kenya is among seven countries under the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance (CCOA) umbrella UK has pledged to support to end the scourge of plastics in the oceans.

The members include Seychelles, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Namibia and the Gambia. Kenya joined the Alliance during the Commonwealth Summit in London earlier this year. Britain will provide up to an additional Sh635 million (£5 million) in funding to assist CCOA countries, doubling the amount announced at the summit.

May said with over 12 million tonnes of plastic making their way into oceans each year, plastic pollution is one of the biggest challenges facing the environment today, adding that cleaning up of seas and oceans requires a global effort.