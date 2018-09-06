English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Chinese national deported for racist slur on Kenyans

September 6, 2018
A Chinese businessman captured on camera spewing racist insults at Kenyans and president Uhuru Kenyatta has been deported.
According to the immigration department, Liu Jiaqi was deported on grounds of racism after his remarks caused a stir on social media, leading to his arrest.
This even as the Chinese embassy distanced itself saying his views did not represent the majority of Chinese nationals living and working in Kenya.

