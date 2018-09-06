English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Desperation after filling stations run out of fuel

K24 Tv September 6, 2018
2,495 Less than a minute

The  fuel shortage that had threatened to ground operations in the city, sending motorist into panic buying of fuel has now  eased after several petrol stations received  new supplies  following government intervention.
Trucks transporting fuel were accorded security after certain members of the Kenya independent petroleum distributors association, threatened to attack any truck that defies their go slow which led  an artificial shortage ,
Frankline Macharia reports on the day that motorists spent hours looking for the very commodity they were complaining was out of reach.

Show More

Related Articles

September 7, 2018
2,422

Agency wants accounts freezing order extended

September 7, 2018
2,420

Former minister Muga dead

September 7, 2018
2,421

Lobby condemns abduction of journalist

September 7, 2018
2,421

Security agencies in Imenti arrest suspected drug peddler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.