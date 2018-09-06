Desperation after filling stations run out of fuel

The fuel shortage that had threatened to ground operations in the city, sending motorist into panic buying of fuel has now eased after several petrol stations received new supplies following government intervention.

Trucks transporting fuel were accorded security after certain members of the Kenya independent petroleum distributors association, threatened to attack any truck that defies their go slow which led an artificial shortage ,

Frankline Macharia reports on the day that motorists spent hours looking for the very commodity they were complaining was out of reach.