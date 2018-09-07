Fate of duo suspended by Waititu ‘uncertain’

The fate of two Kiambu county executive committee members (CEC) remains unclear a week after they were suspended by Governor Ferdinand Waititu over alleged inefficiency and incompetence.

Health chief executive Joseph Murega and his Trade and Cooperatives counterpart Isabel Nyambura were last week suspended for one week to allow investigations in their dockets, said to be in management crisis.

Waititu said the recent crisis in county hospitals called for investigations while accusing Nyambura of making decisions without informing him. He cited the closure of Komothai Coffee Factory.

Reliable sources, however, claimed the duo was suspended because of their close ties with Waititu’s deputy James Nyoro.