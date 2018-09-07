MPs query delay to pay county workers

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expressed concern over recurring delayed payment of county workers.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi said delayed payment of employees affects performance and service delivery in counties. He said his committee in liaison with county and national Treasury will address the problems facing workers’ remuneration.

“It is discouraging that people can work for government and fail to get their salary on time. PAC will invite county governments to explain why there is always delayed payment of workers,” he said.

Speaking when the committee toured Homa Bay county to assess the Health department accounts for financial years 2014-15 and 2015-16, Wandayi said nothing could stop the national government from remitting funds to counties to pay their workers.

He said all employees in the country must be treated equally without discrimination. “There are two categories of employees in this country, county and the national government workers. Unfortunately, county workers have always been treated unfairly,” he said. Wandayi further said most counties are faced with a shortage of medical machine operators.

Homa Bay deputy governor Hamilton Orata, who received the committee members including Molo MP Kuria Kimani at the county headquarters, said his government will employ more personnel to operate the machines lying idle in hospitals.

“Most qualified personnel don’t want to work in the county but we have trained some workers who will start operating some machines including the renal unit at the referral hospital,” he said.