Security agencies in Imenti arrest suspected drug peddler

The war on drugs and illicit brews in Meru county went a notch higher when security agencies in Imenti North arrested a suspected bhang peddler. Police and county chiefs also closed down two bars which were being used by the suspect to peddle bhang.

Area Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Masinde linked the suspect to the sale of 17 rolls of bhang to a Meru National School student a few months ago.

He said the suspect John Gitonga aka “Kiriabo’’ was arrested on Tuesday at Makutano shopping centre at around 1:20pm with 140 rolls of bhang before being locked up at the Meru Police Station.

“We have been investigating the suspect ever since we got a tip-off from the public that he supplies and sells bhang in the evening to other dealers. He is one of the main dealers,” said Masinde.

Masinde warned illicit brews and drug dealers asking them to abandon the trade or face arrested and prosecution. He regretted that drugs are mostly sold to the school-going children and vowed to continue with the crackdown until the vice is eradicated.