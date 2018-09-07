Pogba opens door to Manchester United exit

Paris, Thursday @PeopleSports11

Paul Pogba has once again opened the door to a mega-money transfer to Barcelona after refusing to rule out a move away from Manchester United.

The Spanish giants made their interest known throughout the summer and the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, angled to push through a moved to the Nou Camp.

Pogba revealed his future could be decided in the upcoming months. ‘There was a lot of talk, but it was just like that, I’m under contract in Manchester,’ Pogba told Sky Sports Germany.

‘My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.’

Despite reportedly burying the hatchet with United boss Jose Mourinho following their tetchy relationship this summer, the 25-year-old then added fuel to the flames.

He dropped the biggest hint yet that all isn’t well in the Pogba-Mourinho camp when he was quizzed about whether he had a tense relationship with the Old Trafford boss.

The Frenchman appeared to acknowledge that is actually the case, nodding his head before saying: ‘We have a pure coach-player relationship, that’s right.

‘One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything for United – I can not say more.’

It will do little to allay the fears of Manchester United supporters and is perhaps the biggest indication that he could be on his way to Spain yet.

