Shabana to use Gusii stadium for one year, free of charge.

Gibo Zachary @PeopleSport11

Shabana have been handed a big boost after Kisii County government decided to allow the team to use revamped Gusii Stadium for one year – free of charge.

“We are very grateful for the county government of Kisii led by Governor James Ongwae for allowing us to use Gusii Stadium for free for a whole year. This is a big boost to the team considering how tough it is to hire such a facility bearing in mind our meagre financial budget,” Shabana chairman Paul Mayieko told People Sports.

Shabana used the facility for the first time since 2014 in their last weekend’s match against Eldoret Youth and will be hosting Bondo United tomorrow in their second match at the facility alongside other league matches remained before the end of the season in the 2018 FKF National Division One Zone B season.

Mayieko said with such a burden of hiring home venue lifted off their shoulders, their plans now are to do everything possible to see Shabana get back to the premier league.

“Our target now is to take Shabana back to the Kenya Premier League in the next two years, a target I am comfortable is achievable.

We have a chance to qualify to the second tier, FKF National Super League next year, 2019 and in 2020 we get back to KPL,” added Mayieko. Shabana are currently second on the log with 46 points, six shy of leaders Eldoret Youth (52 points) with six matches to go and ‘Tore Bobe’ are still hopeful of qualifying if not directly by toppling Eldoret Youth and emerge Zone B winners, then through a playoff where they meet Zone A runners-up to get a third team from Division One to join NSL next year.

On his part, Shabana organising secretary Stephen Kiama called on all other Gusii leaders to follow the example of Governor Ongwae in coming together and support Shabana to return to its glorious time when they were rubbing shoulders with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in the top-tier league.