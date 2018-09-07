Keitany, Mutai to spice up Chemususu Dam Half Marathon.

Emmanuel Masinde @PeopleSport11

World marathon record holder Mary Keitany and former Boston Marathon champion Geoffrey Mutai are among elite athletes set to grace the annual Chemususu Dam Half Marathon slated for September 15 in Baringo County.

Over 1,500 athletes are expected to take part in the event which will have races in the 21km, 10km and 5km categories as well as the veteran’s race.

Race founder and patron Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet says the objective of the Half Marathon is to raise Sh20 million for Uzalendo School, an education centre for needy children in Baringo.

“Uzalendo school operates on the Starehe Boys and Starehe Girls Centres model where we educate poor children for free. Money raised from the marathon will therefore benefit needy students,” said Lessonet, adding that the marathon will also be used to raise awareness about environmental conservation since Chemususu Dam is situated in a water catchment area.

Races will start at Eldama Ravine town and end at Metipso Primary School adjacent to the famous Chemususu Dam. Winners of the 21km race will walk away with Sh250,000 in prize money for both men and women. Vincent Rono from Kericho and Priscilla Kipruto from Elgeyo Marakwet won the 21km race last year.

The event has attracted a host of corporate entities such as Transnational Bank, SportPesa, Kenya Commercial Bank and Equity Bank.

Others are Rift Valley Water Services Board, Communication Authority, Rural Electrification Authority (REA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Power and Kenya Pipeline Corporation.