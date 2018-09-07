Accusations galore as CK wrangles derail team preparations

Barry Silah @obel_barry

National cricket team might not realise its dreams of reviving the dwindling fortunes of the game any time soon if the wrangling at Cricket Kenya (CK) is anything to go by.

While the team has been preparing for next week’s annual Africa Twenty20 Championships in South Africa, morale in camp is low since the players’ welfare has been ignored.

However, CK acting chairperson Herpal Singh has absolved himself from blame and instead accused unnamed people of sabotaging the work of the association. Singh says a recent incident that saw treasurer Ravi Kaul resign in unclear circumstances last month was the main cause of the discord.

“We have all along been engaged with dishonest people who are not interested in the sport. Right now, we have important commitments with the national team yet there is hardly money to run the programmes. It has been a real struggle and we have managed at least to offset player salaries but this is a bad image for our cricket,” said Singh, who confirmed that CK’s bank accounts had been frozen following court battles over management of the sport in the country.

Despite the issues, the CK supremo says 13 players and three delegates will be travelling to South Africa led by Lameck Onyango since head coach Maurice Odumbe is unwell.

“The association secured some visas and we hope the boys will put all these problems behind and perform. I am also talking to the Ministry of Sports to help facilitate the World Group qualifiers in Oman,” added Singh.

A senior national team player—who did not wish to be named—did not mince his words over the situation. He said: “A lot of players just want out because they are frustrated with the situation. Morale is low, guys are training but they do not seem to be in the mood which is worrying. We have key engagements so we expect everybody to be supporting our agenda especially that of qualifying back to ICC Division Two.”