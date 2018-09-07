Kebs concerned over slow transition

George Kebaso @Morarak

The government is concerned that only a few of its agencies have complied with ISO 9001:2015 even as September 15, 2018 deadline fast approaches.

Organisations that were already certified to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2008 have up to next week to comply with the revised editions of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.

By August 16 when Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) issued the directive for companies to ensure they are ISO certified, only about 70 out of 119 government agencies had completed the transition from the now obsolete ISO 14001:2004 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management System) to ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015.

Kebs Acting Managing director, Bernard Nguyo yesterday said the standards body would provide guidance to those companies that have not transitioned to the new set of standards.

“We are urging those companies that have not been certified that we will provide them with the assistance they require before September 15,” he said after awarding Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board (KNEB) with the ISO 9001:2015.

He said, unlike the old standards, the new version advocates for the ISO standard to be an integral part of any organisation’s efforts towards the broader aim of sustainable development and promotes it as a tool for improving an organisation’s overall performance.