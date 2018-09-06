SkyTeam treats travel consultants to a fun day

Last Saturday, an early morning convergence of numerous travel consultants from various travel agencies represented and operating in Kenya thronged Nairobi’s Central Business District. These travel consultants braved a breezy early morning for ‘Winda’; what would turn out to be an exciting day they would not forget for a while.

Winda, the Kiswahili word for hunt, is what SkyTeam named it; an exciting fun-day aimed at appreciating the travel consultants for a great working relationship enjoyed between SkyTeam and the travel consultants. Kenya Airways, KLM, Airfrance, China Southern and Saudia are the airlines that led the 20 airline member association (SkyTeam) in appreciating their East African affiliates, the travel consultants.

In typical SkyTeam fashion, the event was an exotic treat for all in attendance as they got to mingle with the rest of their industry colleagues they would have otherwise, probably never met. Winda was an exhilarating and mind bending experience that had the consultants engaged all through. It started with a warm-up session that broke the ice between personnel who previously didn’t know one another, and quickly dove into a fun-filled mind-bending treasure hunt that had all in play-mode.

The treasure hunt, spanning Nairobi’s CBD saw the various groups of consultants snaking through Winda’s stations solving fun mind-bending clues; from the concrete jungle through to the green leafy and scenic Nairobi Arboretum. After the treasure hunt, SkyTeam treated the consultants to an afternoon of sheer fun at the Maanzoni Lodge. This began with a family barbeque meal and afterward an outdoor bonding and games session followed by music and dance.