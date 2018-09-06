Youth decry bureaucratic impediments in registration of groups

Ruiru youths have complained that registration of youth self-help groups is strenuous and has so many bureaucratic impediments.

The concerns come at a time when the government has expressed its willingness to better the socio-economic standards of the youth who constitute the majority of the country’s population.

They decried that the challenge has left them stare at government funds which in most cases remain unutilized in accounts without access yet they could use the money to startup businesses and better their lives.

“The process is strenuous and is time consuming. So many documents are required before registration of youth and even women groups yet we have technology that can centralize the process and make it easy. I have never benefitted from youth fund for instance despite it being there and interest free,” said Moses Karani.

Following the surged complaints, Ruiru MP Simon King’ara through King’ara foundation has registered over 20 youth groups to encourage the funds uptake.

King’ara decried that most youths especially in the rural areas do not know about government funds and how to access them.

He said that the fact has sustained deterioration of poor uptake of funds meant for the youth, women and people living with disabilities.

He said youth have continued to lament about their poor state and joblessness occasioned by lack of capital to venture in businesses.

Speaking in Ruiru town while handing certificates of registration to youth and women groups registered with the help of Simon King’ara Foundation, the MP asked the fund’s administrator to expedite the issuance of the loans and also widen the scope of training to embrace the village youth in business.

“The youth, women and people living with disabilities play enormous role in building the economy through diverse entrepreneurial activities as an alternative to formal employment. Uwezo funds will disburse Sh 2 million next week while my foundation will add Sh 1.5 million, all with a motive of helping our youth tame joblessness through businesses,” he said.

King’ara said that on Saturday, the foundation is set to host a free medical camp at Mwihoko village in Ruiru.

“Doctors will be doing checkup on spontaneous diseases and those that are widely known such as blood pressure because not everyone can access better medical attention. It will be a time to express self to doctors and we will also be giving free medicine,” he said.

The camp aims at helping the less endowed residents of Ruiru have access to free medical checkups and medication.