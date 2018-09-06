Sonko sets up free medical camp in honour of his late father

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday set up a free medical camp in honour of his late father Gideon Kioko Mbuvi Kivanguli.

Hundreds of patients suffering from chronic diseases benefitted from the free medical camp at Kathiani Primary School, which is opposite Sonko’s Mua Hills Home.

The two-day free medical camp is in remembrance of Mzee Kivanguli’s third anniversary since his demise.

Sonko said the medical camp is to help families that cannot afford medical facilities due to financial challenges.

He urged the sick members of the public to turn out in large numbers.

“I really value human life. When my late father was alive, he used to talk a lot about the importance of good health and education. Therefore, by setting up this free medical camp is a dedication to our late father,” he said.

Peter Kioko, one of the patients who turned up for the camp, said he was so grateful.

“I’m very grateful to Governor Sonko for offering us the medical aid. I was suffering from typhoid, but I’ve now been given drugs and I’m now hopeful that I’ll recover soon,” said Kioko.

Others guests who attended the event included Nigeria’s publisher of ovation Magazine and former presidential candidate Dele Momodu, Members of Parliament, Nairobi City County Assembly MCAs, Nairobi County CECs, senior county officials among other guests.

Momodu thanked governor Sonko of his good relations with his neighbors and setting up of free medical camp in honour of his late father.

“This is the best way to go. I wish we could have such leaders in our country Nigeria. Keep up the good work for the community.”he said

Former Vice President and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka is scheduled to be the chief guest during the anniversary tomorrow.

Sonko’s father passed on in September 2015 after a short illness.