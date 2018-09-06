English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Doctors seeking to further their studies told to resign

K24 Tv September 6, 2018
Doctors and nurses in Laikipia county who opt to further their education, will now have to resign from their jobs first, to attend to their studies.

This was announced by deputy governor John Mwaniki, who says the  county government cannot afford to continue paying them a salary when they are not offering services.

