Doctors seeking to further their studies told to resign
Doctors and nurses in Laikipia county who opt to further their education, will now have to resign from their jobs first, to attend to their studies.
This was announced by deputy governor John Mwaniki, who says the county government cannot afford to continue paying them a salary when they are not offering services.
